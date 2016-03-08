Inter directors travel to Manchester to discuss Lukaku deal
09 July at 23:20In the coming days, the Romelu Lukaku saga could come to an end. The Belgian forward has been strongly linked with a move to Inter Milan this summer but there has been little progress made between the Nerazzurri and the selling club, Manchester United.
Lukaku has expressed his desire to play under new Inter boss Antonio Conte and appears to be keen on a switch to Serie A; with the player's agent, Federico Pastorello, in negotiations with both Inter and Manchester United over a deal.
In the coming days, upper directors from Inter will travel to England to meet with Manchester United officials in the Northern city to try and discuss the details of a move.
Inter had already reportedly submitted loan-to-buy offers but the Red Devils appeared uninterested in this formula. However, new progress could lead to a deal being agreed within the coming weeks.
