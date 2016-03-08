Inter discuss possible transfer with Tottenham
02 June at 19:00Inter coach Luciano Spalletti dreams of signing Moussa Dembélé from the English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window.
However, Luciano Spalletti is been made aware from Corso Vittorio Emanuele the operation is far away from being simple even if it means Moussa Dembélé’s contract at Tottenham Hotspur is only until 2019.
The leaders of Inter, Ausilio and Gardini, have already probed the chances of signing Moussa Dembélé with the leaders of Tottenham Hotspur when they made a trip to the English capital, London.
Ausilio and Gardini tried to understand during the negotiations if there is any possible opportunities for Inter to include a player as a part of the deal that will see Inter sign Moussa Dembélé. Brozovic and Perisic are the two players that could be included.
Tottenham have responded with a "we will resend" message and Inter and Tottenham both have to wait and see what is the will of the player.
