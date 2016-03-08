Inter doctor provides update on Icardi, De Vrij and Nainggolan
22 March at 20:00Piero Volpi, Inter Milan's medical doctor, has spoken at the Inter Medical Meeting, with quotes noted by fcinternews.it. Volpi spoke about Argentine forward Mauro Icardi; as well as revealing more about the situations around Stefan de Vrij and Radja Nainggolan.
"Icardi? Mauro is better, now he can partake in a complete activity in training with the group and partly individually to acquire a complete level of physical condition. He has not participated in 30-35 days of training with the group and must reacquire the fitness, if, in the next few days, this program is complete, he can then rejoin the group. Now he is undergoing a recovery program like all the players who have had an injury, it is not a particular thing specific to Icardi.
"Icardi available for Lazio? This is a difficult question, to which I cannot give a definite answer. There are possibilities, we will see if in the week everything that takes place on a daily basis. It will no longer depend on me, but also on the evaluations of an athletic and technical form that the staff will have to do.
"For de Vrij we have news of fatigue, which the Dutch national doctor immediately pointed out to us and, from the findings, does not seem to be anything more serious. Nainggolan is proceeding with his recovery, along the same lines as Icardi, he is completing a mixed routine and, when he's ready we'll give him to the club. We will see next week if he is ready."
