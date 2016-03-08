Inter don't stop on Lukaku, talks ongoing for Dzeko
07 August at 17:15Serie A giants Inter are now also in talks with Roma to sign Edin Dzeko this summer.
The nerazzurri are desperate to sign a striker or two this summer with Mauro Icardi not part of the club's plans next season. Attempts to sign Romelu Lukaku have failed previously and a swap deal with Juventus involving Paulo Dybala also failed despite him agreeing personal terms.
We understand that Inter restarted talks with United for Lukaku last night and offered 75 million euros in a new offer, a member of Dzeko's entourage arrived at the Inter headquarters earlier today.
Roma have previously rejected Inter's approaches for Dzeko and want a fee of 20 million euros for the striker. Inter haven't gone beyond the 15 million euros value.
The meeting will see the agent meet with the Inter management to smoothen out the process for the move and to make sure that Roma accept Inter's bid for the striker. They want the deal to be done as soon as possible.
