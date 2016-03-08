Currently, they are third in the group, three points behind the German side and Barcelona. Therefore, a win tonight would close the game to at least one of the two, as it's unlikely that the Spaniard will get anything else than a win against Slavia Prague.

As a result of the injury to Sensi, as well as the minor problems for Vecino, Conte has decided to start Gagliardini in midfield, along with the usual starters Barella and Brozovic. Take a look at both line-ups above and follow along with the live commentary once the game kicks off.

In less than an hour, the clash between Inter and Borussia Dortmund at San Siro will kick-off. After claiming just one point in the first two games of the Champions League group stage, the Nerazzurri will have to do a bit better tonight.