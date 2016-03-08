Inter, doubts on the future of Joao Mario: the situation
18 December at 16:00There are doubts that Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow are willing to pay €18 million for Portuguese midfielder Joao Mario, who is currently on loan from Inter, according to a report from Portuguese newspaper A Bola via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the club aren’t willing to pay such a fee for the 26-year-old Portuguese midfielder, who has started the season strongly with the Russian side. He has made 12 appearances so far this season, scoring one goal and providing four assists in the process. However, the Russian club are keen to permanently acquire Joao Mario and therefore are set for a long negotiation period with the Nerazzurri in order to find a slightly lower figure.
Last season Joao Mario struggled to impress with Inter, scoring only one goal and providing only one assist in 22 appearances for the Nerazzurri. The move has seen his form increase dramatically, allowing Inter to sell him and earn back some of their investment.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments