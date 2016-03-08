Inter dream of Eriksen signing

28 September at 12:30
Christian Eriksen's time at Tottenham Hotspur looks like it might be coming to an end. The Danish midfielder has a contract expiring with the club next summer and looks no closer to renewing his deal with the Premier League side.

Among the interested parties are Inter Milan; Antonio Conte's Nerazzurri side dreaming of securing the Dane on a zero-cost deal in 2020. Although the move is ambitious, it is not unrealistic and could be a smart move for the Serie A side.

