Inter dream of Eriksen signing
28 September at 12:30Christian Eriksen's time at Tottenham Hotspur looks like it might be coming to an end. The Danish midfielder has a contract expiring with the club next summer and looks no closer to renewing his deal with the Premier League side.
Among the interested parties are Inter Milan; Antonio Conte's Nerazzurri side dreaming of securing the Dane on a zero-cost deal in 2020. Although the move is ambitious, it is not unrealistic and could be a smart move for the Serie A side.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments