Inter dream of move for Man Utd midfielder Nemanja Matic
20 September at 10:45According to what has been reported by the Corriere dello Sport, Inter Milan are preparing a big swoop for Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic. Matic has a contract expiring with Manchester United next summer, in 2020, and the Nerazzurri are already plotting a move for the midfielder to bolster their ranks.
Inter CEO Beppe Marotta is reportedly fond of the United man and the fact he is available at zero-cost simply sweetens the deals.
