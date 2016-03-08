Inter dream of move for Man Utd midfielder Nemanja Matic

20 September at 10:45
According to what has been reported by the Corriere dello Sport, Inter Milan are preparing a big swoop for Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic. Matic has a contract expiring with Manchester United next summer, in 2020, and the Nerazzurri are already plotting a move for the midfielder to bolster their ranks.

Inter CEO Beppe Marotta is reportedly fond of the United man and the fact he is available at zero-cost simply sweetens the deals.

