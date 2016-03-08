Inter dream of re-signing Kovacic
02 June at 11:30Inter Milan are interested in bringing Mateo Kovacic back to Italy, if the reports in the Spanish media are to be believed.
The 25-year-old has had a difficult time in England where he on-loan with Chelsea from Real Madrid and is expected to be back with the Spanish giants before the start of the next campaign.
With the future of Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri hanging in the balance, Kovacic’s future remains unclear as well the fact that Real don’t see him in their plans in the future.
Therefore, it is believed that Kovacic’s former club Inter will be hoping of re-signing their former midfielder and a loan deal might well be on the cards.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments