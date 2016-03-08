Inter drop interest in Rebic: report
01 September at 14:00Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan have dropped their interest in Eintracht Frankfurt striker Ante Rebic, as per Sky Sports.
The Milan-based club have been linked with the Croatia international and it was reported that he might prove to be an ideal replacement for winger Matteo Politano.
However, it is believe that manager Antonio Conte has decided to keep Politano and drop interest in signing Rebic in the ongoing transfer window.
The move will be a pleasing one for Eintracht Frankfurt who would be more than happy to keep Rebic, especially after losing his strike partner Luka Jovic earlier in the season to Spanish giants Real Madrid.
For more stories, visit our home page.
Go to comments