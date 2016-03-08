Inter duo return from injury but Vecino...
16 October at 19:05Inter Milan have had a strong start to their 2018/19 campaign, in third place on 16 points in Serie A whilst coming back from behind against PSV and Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League to secure impressive back-to-back victories. The international break is over now and a return to club football starts with a bang this weekend as Inter take on Milan in the Milan derby.
Marcelo Brozovic, Sime Vrsaljko and Danilo D’Ambrosio have all recovered from injuries that forced them to miss the international break. The trio suffered minor injuries but have now returned to training and should all be available for the game against Milan.
However, it is not all good news for Inter. Matias Vecino suffered an injury whilst playing for Uruguay against Japan. The midfielder is a key part of Inter’s team and it is unknown yet as to whether or not he will be available for the match against Milan.
