Inter, Dzeko's agent insisting on sale: Roma's response

The meeting started at around 11 am and lasted about an hour, during which the agent insisted on a transfer for his client, who reportedly is very keen on joining Antonio Conte at Inter this summer.

Despite the agent's best efforts, Roma are not willing to budge easily. The Giallorossi are yet to find a replacement for the striker, and sporting director Petrachi worries that he might not find one which 'little' time left until the market closes.

However, Dzeko continues to push as he has reached an agreement in principle with Inter on the personal terms. Meanwhile, Inte are ready to raise their offer for the player, thus getting closer to Roma's demands.