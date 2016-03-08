Inter-Dzeko: still a distance between Nerazzurri and Roma, the details
20 June at 09:30Inter Milan and Roma continue negotiating for Edin Dzeko. The Bosnian striker is an explicit request of Antonio Conte but so far there have been no decisive developments on this front and yesterday wasn't a positive day either. Marotta and Giallorossi representatives met at the Lega Calcio yesterday but no significant progress was made.
According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the club from the capital wants 20 million euros to let Dzeko leave. Marotta, at the moment, would not be willing to offer more than 10 million. A financial distance that is not to be neglected.
Moreover, it seems that the operation will not include any technical counterparts. Roma have requested information on Pinamonti and Radu, receiving a sharp no from the Nerazzurri.
But Dzeko remains on top of Inter's wishlist and the club already has an agreement with the player (a three-year contract worth 4.5 million per season). Negotiations with Roma will proceed and Marotta would like to reach an agreement as soon as possible, in order to give Dzeko to Conte in time for the start of the summer training camp on July 7.
