Inter edging closer to United’s Young, eye young defender from Serie A
08 January at 14:00Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are edging closer to completing the signing of English Premier League outfit Manchester United’s veteran full-back Ashley Young.
The Milan-based club have been in the market to sign a player who can bolster their midfield department for the rest of the campaign.
There have been reports of Inter’s interest in Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso but the Blues’ valuation of the player have put the Italian club on the back foot.
As per the latest development, the Nerazzurri’s hierarchy have identified United’s Young as the perfect fit for the role and have already agreed a contract with the player in principle.
It is believed that Inter are willing to offer the 34-year-old an 18-month contract and that the player is quite keen to join the Serie A club in the ongoing transfer window.
Now, the only thing which is missing from the deal is negotiations between United and Inter. The Italian club are looking to sign the player with paying any fee considering that he only has six months left on his current deal with the Premier League outfit.
However, Young is not the only defender Inter are following as they are also keen about signing Hellas Verona’s Marash Kumbulla, who is likely to join the league giants in the summer.
Fabrizio Romano
