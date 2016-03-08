Inter-Empoli: Predicted line-ups

26 May at 15:45
Inter's next season will be decided today, as the Nerazzurri will be looking to grab all three points against Empoli, thus securing their spot in the Champions League. Down below are the predicted line-ups for the game.
 
Inter (4-2-3-1): Handanovic; D'Ambrosio, De Vrij, Skriniar, Asamoah; Vecino, Brozovic; Politano, Nainggolan, Perisic; Icardi.

Empoli (3-5-2): Dragowski; Maietta, Silvestre, Dell'Orco; Di Lorenzo, Traoré, Bennacer, Acquah, Pajac; Farias Caputo.
 

