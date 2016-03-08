Inter, Eriksen’s agent evaluate possibility of leaving Spurs in January
14 January at 11:30English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur’s veteran midfielder Christian Eriksen’s agent is evaluating the possibility of departure in the January transfer window, as per Sky Sports cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Denmark international is in the final year of his contract with the North London-based club and has rejected a number of offers for contract extensions in the recent past.
As per the latest report, the player’s agent is evaluating the possibility of his client’s departure from Spurs in the January transfer window as Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan have emerged as a strong favourite to sign the creative midfielder.
Eriksen has been at Spurs since the summer of 2013 when he moved from Dutch club Ajax for a reported transfer fee of just €13.50 million.
Since then, the 27-year-old has represented his current club in 302 matches in all competitions, managing to score 69 times along with 89 assists in all competitions.
