Inter, Eriksen: 'The fans in the Premier League aren't like the fans here'
10 February at 15:00Inter midfielder Christian Eriksen discussed the Nerazzurri’s emphatic 4-2 derby win over AC Milan, his incredible free kick and his move to Italy in an interview with Danish broadcaster TV2 via Calciomercato.com today.
First, the 27-year-old Danish midfielder spoke about his long-range free kick that hit the woodwork.
"I'm going to have nightmares because I was going to score. I knew I had to stay close to the ball and see if we had to apply some of the patterns we tried in training. But then I saw Milan so far back and I thought I'd take the opportunity, I looked at Marcelo Brozovic, he told me to kick and I kicked. What would have happened if it had gone in? It would have been ecstasy in ecstasy, the icing on the cake.”
The former Tottenham star then spoke about how it felt to win his first Milanese derby.
"It was a great experience after a bad first half. I'm smiling at the fact that I got a win."
Eriksen discussed the fans inside the San Siro. The historic stadium was sold out for last night’s game, with over 75 thousand spectators inside.
"The fans have prepared everything to attack like a cyclone before the game. You don't see these things in the Premier League because they're not allowed. Here you can hear it even when you're on the bus and heading towards the stadium, because the fans are knocking on the sides, from there you can see how hot they are and how important the game is.”
Finally, Eriksen spoke about the title race against rivals Juventus.
"The Scudetto"? It's nice to have the same points as Juve, but there are still too many games to go before the end.”
Eriksen, who is contracted to the Nerazzurri until 2024, has made three appearances across all competitions for Inter so far this season, after arriving from Spurs last month in a deal worth €20 million. The Milanese club fought hard for the Dane’s signature, with the club’s management believing he could make the difference in the title race against Juventus.
Apollo Heyes
