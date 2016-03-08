Inter, Esposito impresses on Italy U19 debut as Conte looks to give him more minutes
14 November at 17:00Young Inter star Sebastiano Esposito scored a goal and provided an assist in his Italy Under 19 debut yesterday, with the player set to earn more regular playing time under coach Antonio Conte, according to a report from Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 17-year-old Italian striker, who has made four first team appearances for the Nerazzurri so far this season, didn’t disappoint in his debut against Malta last night, with his performance being one of the most impressive on the pitch. Nerazzurri coach Conte is incredibly keen on the player and has been very impressed with him since the moment of his arrival.
Despite the acquisition of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez from Manchester United in the summer, the report continues, Conte still dreams of giving more playing time to Esposito and hopes to develop him into a lethal forward. Regardless of Sanchez’s recovery, Esposito should find more first team minutes as the season develops and may push the Nerazzurri to let the Chilean forward return back to the Premier League after his loan spell ends.
Apollo Heyes
