Inter, Esposito rejected important offer from PSG: the details

As today's edition of Corriere Dello Sport ( via Calciomercato.com ) reports, the youngster was courted by Paris Saint-Germain in the summer. In fact, the French side even offered him a 'blank' contract, allowing him to decide the salary.

Furthermore, the offered to give jobs to the closest relatives. However, per the report, Esposito quickly rejected the offer as he only had one thing in his mind: the possibility of playing for the first team and being managed by Antonio Conte.

Esposito's contract with Inter also included a lot of bonuses related to appearances, many of which have already been activated thanks to the great faith of the manager.

Sebastiano Esposito, the 17-year-old striker, could make his full debut for Inter against Genoa on Sunday, as Lautaro Martinez is serving a one-game ban. Antonio Conte certainly believes in the player a lot, but had things gone differently in the summer, he could have been at PSG.