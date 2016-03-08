Inter, Esposito: 'Thank you mom and Lukaku'

21 December at 21:35
Inter forward Sebastiano Esposito spoke to Sky Sport after Inter's 4-0 win over Genoa, here is what he had to say as he was pretty emotional: 'I just saw my mom, this goal is for her. I want to thank the club, my teammates and my friends, this was a big moment for me. I still have to work very hard but this was a great evening. Lukaku? He is fantastic, he is a great person and a great player. I want to thank him for allowing me to take the pk....'. More to come....

