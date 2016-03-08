Inter establish contact with Chelsea striker over possible January move
08 November at 15:00Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan have established contact with English Premier League outfit Chelsea’s out-of-favour striker Olivier Giroud, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The French international is being reportedly unhappy at the London-based club with the lack of playing time following the emergence of young Tammy Abraham as the first-choice striker at Stamford Bridge.
Recently, there were reports that Chelsea’s hierarchy have decided to sell Giroud along with two other players in the January transfer window if a sizeable offer arrive.
As per the latest report, the Milan-based club—who are looking to sign a forward who can be used as a backup for first-choice striker Romelu Lukaku—have identified the 33-year-old as a perfect fit and have already established contact with the player’s camp.
Giroud has been with the Blues since he moved from league rivals Arsenal for a reported fee of €17 million in January 2018.
