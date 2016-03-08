Inter evaluating Lukaku, Dzeko alternative

It is no secret that Italian Serie A club Inter Milan are in the market to sing a striker as they look to bolster their attacking options ahead of the next campaign.



It was reported from the beginning of the transfer window that the Nerazzurri have identified Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku and AS Roma’s Eden Dzeko as the ideal candidates.



With United sticking to their £75 million valuation for the Belgium striker and with Roma holding on to the demand of €20 million for the former Manchester City forward, those deals are becoming more and more difficult with every passing day which is why the Milan-based club are looking for an alternative option.



It is believed that Inter’s hierarchy do have a contingency plan as they have sights on Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s veteran striker Edinson Cavani.



The 32-year-old, who is being valued by the Ligue 1 champions for around €50 million, just has one year left on his current contract which is why it will be easier to sign him and at a bargain price as well.



Therefore, Inter’s hierarchy are more than optimistic that they will be able to bring the former Napoli star striker to the club in the ongoing transfer window.

