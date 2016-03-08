Inter evaluating Parma’s Darmian to bolster defensive unit in January
28 December at 12:10Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are evaluating the name of league rivals Parma’s full-back Matteo Darmian in order to bolster their defensive unit in the January transfer window, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Milan-based club have been in the market to strengthen their defensive unit for the rest of the campaign as they are involved in a two-horse race for the Italian Serie A.
As per the latest report, hierarchy of the Milan-based club have been evaluating the possibility of making a move for Darmian in the mid-season transfer window.
The 30-year-old has just joined Parma less than six months ago from English Premier League outfit Manchester United for a reported transfer fee of €1.50 million and therefore, it will be interesting to see if he is ready for another move in the coming weeks.
The Italy international has represented his current club in 14 matches in all competitions where he has managed to provide a solitary assist.
