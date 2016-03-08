Inter evaluating situations of Pinamonti and Radu at Genoa: the idea
06 January at 12:20Inter are evaluating the situation of two players on loan at Genoa, in order to decide whether or not to send them elsewhere, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the new Genoa coach, Davide Nicola, has already been active in the January transfer window, acquiring Mattia Perin, Valon Behrami and Mattia Destro. The arrivals of Perin and Destro in particular worry Inter, as now the positions of both Andrea Pinamonti and Ionut Radu are at risk.
Perin’s arrival suggests that the Rossoblu will no longer look to Radu to start between the sticks, the report highlights, meaning that Inter may look to recall the player in order to begin his transition into the squad. The Nerazzurri have been hoping that Radu will be able to take over from club captain Samir Handanovic once the veteran retires.
Pinamonti didn’t play against Sassuolo due to a supposed injured, the report continues. However, the arrival of Destro as well as the impressive performance from Goran Pandev put the Italian forward’s position at risk. Wanted by SPAL, Verona and Fiorentina, the Nerazzurri are keen for Pinamonti to continue his development and don’t want him to end up stuck on the bench.
