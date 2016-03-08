Ex-representative of Inter star confirms Real Madrid approach
19 November at 20:00Where lies the future of Milan Skriniar? Mithat Halis, the partner of the former company that represented Inter defender, of Star & Friend, talked about the Slovakian central defender. These are his words reported as by Spanish outlet AS (via Calciomercato.com).
"Skriniar is worth 100 million euros. Real Madrid and Barcelona were battling to sign him two years ago. Right now Real Madrid is closer to reaching an agreement with Inter, because they want the player and they need the defender much more than Barcelona".
Halis then goes on to reveal that there have actually been approaches from Real Madrid to Inter for their star central defender:
"Real Madrid should look for alternatives to holders Sergio Ramos and Varane, which is why there was an approach with Inter. Skriniar can go to Real Madrid".
But as CalcioMercato.Com wrote earlier today, Barcelona, on the other hand, isn’t convinced enough of Skriniar to sign him or make an approach for him. The Slovakian defender has been heavily linked with the Catalan side in recent weeks, who are looking for a defender to strengthen that department. However, a deal now seems unlikely.
As reported by the Spanish outlet, Mundo Deportivo, Skriniar was offered to the Catalan side a while back. However, they didn't express any interest in the potential transfer, effectively leaving the race for the big defender.
