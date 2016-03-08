Inter expect to complete signing of striker this week

According to what has been reported by the Corriere dello Sport this afternoon, Inter Milan expect to complete the signing of Roma forward Edin Dzeko within the coming week.

The Bosnian striker has been heavily linked with a switch to the Milanese club this summer; as the Nerazzurri prepare for life without Argentine forward Mauro Icardi. Icardi appears to be heading out of the club this summer and the club look set to replace him with Dzeko, as well as Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku, who joins the Bosnian on the Nerazzurri wishlist.

