Inter, expressed interest to Borussia Dortmund about Gotze
04 September at 10:15Inter expressed interest to Borussia Dortmund of their 27-year-old World Cup winner Mario Gotze this summer. According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com, it wasn’t a concrete offer and was simply an expression that the Nerazzurri were keen to acquire the German forward, but as this season develops this interest may turn into something more substantial.
Gotze’s contract with the club expires in 2020 and so far the player is yet to sign a contract renewal with the Bundesliga side, meaning that Inter could make an attempt in January to sign the forward at a discounted price and failing that, scoop him up on a free transfer next summer. This comes after a summer in which Inter CEO Beppe Marotta and coach Antonio Conte started to rebuild the side, losing players like Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic, and strengthening the side with players like Romelu Lukaku, Nicolo Barella and Stefano Sensi.
Apollo Heyes
