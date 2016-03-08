Inter, expressed interest to Borussia Dortmund about Gotze

04 September at 10:15
Inter expressed interest to Borussia Dortmund of their 27-year-old World Cup winner Mario Gotze this summer. According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com, it wasn’t a concrete offer and was simply an expression that the Nerazzurri were keen to acquire the German forward, but as this season develops this interest may turn into something more substantial.
 
Gotze’s contract with the club expires in 2020 and so far the player is yet to sign a contract renewal with the Bundesliga side, meaning that Inter could make an attempt in January to sign the forward at a discounted price and failing that, scoop him up on a free transfer next summer. This comes after a summer in which Inter CEO Beppe Marotta and coach Antonio Conte started to rebuild the side, losing players like Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic, and strengthening the side with players like Romelu Lukaku, Nicolo Barella and Stefano Sensi.

For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.