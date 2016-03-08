Inter eye Barca’s duo in January
26 October at 16:05Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are eager to sign two midfielders from the Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona, as per Mundo Deportivo cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Milan-based club have been in the market to sign midfielders and have been linked with the likes of English Premier League outfit Manchester United’s Nemanja Matic and league rivals Lazio’s Sergej Milinković-Savić.
As per the latest report, the Nerazzurri are now having their eyes set on Barca’s Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic and are pushing the Catalan-based club to begin negotiations for the possible transfer of the players in January.
Both Vidal and Rakitic are reportedly unhappy with the lack of playing time at the club and are looking for a way out in the coming months.
The Chile international has been with the Catalan-based club since the summer of 2018 whereas the Croatia international has been with the Blaugrana since the summer of 2014.
