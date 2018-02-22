Inter eye Barcelona full-back to replace Man Utd and Juventus target
16 May at 15:25According to the latest reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter have identified Barcelona right-back Nélson Semedo as one of their prime targets ahead of this summer’s transfer window, especially if they are unable to sign João Cancelo from Valencia on a permanent deal.
Indeed, the Nerazzurri’s option to buy the Portuguese internationalist is set to expire at the end of this month, hence sporting director Piero Ausilio has begun the process of identifying potential replacements.
However, given the fact that La Blaugrana paid €30 million to sign him from Benfica last July, it is unlikely that they will allow him to leave for a low fee.
Meanwhile, La Beneamata have also been linked with a move for Roma star Alessandro Florenzi. Thomas Partey of Atlético Madrid is also on Ausilio’s radar.
