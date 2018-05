Inter Thinking About Florenzi, Partey & Semedo For If Cancelo Leaves https://t.co/8ZvIIQFOF6 pic.twitter.com/06GkkqPOUC — SempreInter.com (@SempreIntercom) May 15, 2018

According to the latest reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter have identified Barcelona right-back Nélson Semedo as one of their prime targets ahead of this summer’s transfer window, especially if they are unable to sign João Cancelo from Valencia on a permanent deal.Indeed, the Nerazzurri’s option to buy the Portuguese internationalist is set to expire at the end of this month , hence sporting director Piero Ausilio has begun the process of identifying potential replacements.However, given the fact that La Blaugrana paid €30 million to sign him from Benfica last July, it is unlikely that they will allow him to leave for a low fee.Meanwhile, La Beneamata have also been linked with a move for Roma star Alessandro Florenzi. Thomas Partey of Atlético Madrid is also on Ausilio’s radar.(La Gazzetta dello Sport)Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)