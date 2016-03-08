Inter eye Cagliari’s Nández in exchange of Naingolen’s permanent move
03 January at 10:45Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are hoping to sign league rivals Cagliari’s midfielder Nahitan Nández in an exchange for the permanent departure of Radja Nainggolan, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Belgium international is currently spending a season-long loan at the Rossoblu where he has been in great form after managing to score four goals along with providing five assists which increased rumours of Gli Isolani’s intention of signing the midfielder permanently in the near future.
As per the latest report, Inter are now eyeing Nández in case Cagliari make a move to sign Nainggolan permanently.
The 24-year-old is highly-rated in the football community and has just recently joined the club in the summer transfer window from Argentine outfit Boca Juniors for a reported transfer fee of €18 million.
Since then, Nández has represented his current club in 18 appearances in all competitions, managing to score one goal along with providing three assists.
