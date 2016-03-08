Inter eye Cavani-Dzeko partnership

Italian Serie A Inter Milan are eyeing a striking partnership of Edinson Cavani and Eden Dzeko, as per Gazzetta dello Sport.



The Nerazzurri are in the market to sign two strikers to bolster their attacking options ahead of the next campaign.



At the beginning, the Milan-based club was linked with Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku, however, he looks set to join Turin-based Juventus.



Therefore, as per the new developments, Inter have now turned their attention towards PSG’s Cavani and AS Roma’s Dzeko partnership and are looking to push for the deals as soon as possible.

