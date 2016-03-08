Inter eye €20m deal to sign Spurs’ Eriksen in January
03 January at 09:20Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are hopeful of completing a deal to sign English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur’s star midfielder Christian Eriksen in the January transfer window, as per CorSport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Denmark international is in the final year of his contract with the North London-based club and has rejected number of offers for extension in the recent past.
There have been reports of interest in Eriksen from different clubs in Europe including the likes of Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid, French Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint Germain (PSG), Premier League club Manchester United and Italian side Inter.
As per the latest report, the Milan-based club are increasingly optimistic about completing the signing of the versatile midfielder in the January transfer window.
For this purpose, it is believed that Inter are hoping that the deal will be concluded in as little as €20 million.
