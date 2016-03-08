Inter eye €20m from Gabigol’s departure
28 December at 14:15Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are eyeing at least €20 million from the departure of in-form striker Gabigol, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 23-year-old is currently spending a season-long loan with the Brazilian outfit Flamengo where he has been in sensational form after managing to score 34 goals along with providing 11 assists in just 41 matches in all competitions which helped the club in clinching their first Copa Libertadores title in more than three decades.
There have been reports that Flamengo are eager to sign Gabigol permanently and have been in negotiations with Inter in this regard.
As per the latest report, the Milan-based club’s hierarchy are expecting to generate at least €20 million from the departure of the Brazil international in the mid-season transfer window.
However, the negotiations between Inter and Flamengo have not resumed yet because the player is eager for a move to a European club instead of permanently settling down in Brazil.
