Inter eye full-back swap with SPAL

Mohamed.Fares.Spal.primo.piano.2018.19.jpg GETTY IMAGES
06 August at 16:00
​There is a new name for the left flank of Inter: Mohamed Fares, a 23-year-old full-back who currently plays for SPAL. For the time being, it remains an idea, though one which could result in concrete negotiations between the two sides.

Antonio Conte is looking for a full-back as he isn't satisfied with Dalbert and Perisic in the 3-5-2 formation. For this reason, Ausilio and Marotta are working to find the right profile to sign and Fares seems to be one of these.

As mentioned, there are no concrete negotiations yet, but the most plausible scenario would be an exchange between the two clubs, with Fares going to the Nerazzurri and Federico Dimarco moving in the opposite direction.

Currently, the two clubs are thinking about it and in the coming days, Enzo Raiola (agent of Fares) and Beppe Riso (agent of Dimarco) will try to investigate the possibility of the deal. 

