Inter eye January move for Roma’s Florenzi
08 November at 12:10Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are ready to make a move for league rivals AS Roma’s midfielder Alessandro Florenzi in the January transfer window, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 28-year-old is going through a rough patch and was benched for the last five games which intensified rumours about his future ahead of the mid-season transfer window.
Therefore, as per the latest report, Inter are ready to take advantage of the situation and make a move for the Italy international in January.
It is believed that Roma will not let Florenzi leave for a fee of less than €15 million, therefore, it is expected that Inter might include midfielder Matias Vecino in the deal.
Florenzi has been with the Rome-based club since the summer of 2012 when he joined them from Serie B side Crotone for a fee of €1.25 million.
Since then, Florenzi has represented Giallorossi in 213 matches, scoring 25 goals.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments