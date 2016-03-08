Inter eye January move for Roma’s Florenzi

Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are ready to make a move for league rivals AS Roma’s midfielder Alessandro Florenzi in the January transfer window, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.

The 28-year-old is going through a rough patch and was benched for the last five games which intensified rumours about his future ahead of the mid-season transfer window.

Therefore, as per the latest report, Inter are ready to take advantage of the situation and make a move for the Italy international in January.

It is believed that Roma will not let Florenzi leave for a fee of less than €15 million, therefore, it is expected that Inter might include midfielder Matias Vecino in the deal.

Florenzi has been with the Rome-based club since the summer of 2012 when he joined them from Serie B side Crotone for a fee of €1.25 million.

Since then, Florenzi has represented Giallorossi in 213 matches, scoring 25 goals.

