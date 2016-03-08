Inter eye Milan’s Kessie as Vidal’s alternative
15 January at 13:10Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan have identified city rivals AC Milan’s young midfielder Franck Kessié as a perfect alternative to Spanish La Liga outfit FC Barcelona’s Arturo Vidal, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 23-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Milan-based club in the ongoing transfer window, largely because of his disciplinary issues.
On the other hand, Inter are looking to bolster their midfield for the rest of the campaign and have been heavily linked with Barca’s Vidal.
However, as per the latest report, the Chile international’s departure is looking unlikely after the arrival of a new coach at the Catalan-based club and therefore, Inter’s hierarchy are now looking to make a move for Kessié in the January transfer window.
The report further stated that Milan are unhappy with the interest of their city rivals in one of their players and are unlikely to let the Ivory Coast international join the Nerazzurri any time soon.
