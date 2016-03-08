Inter eye move for Porto star Herrera – the details

Inter are reportedly interested in signing Porto and Mexico star Herrera. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Luciano Spalletti is a long-time admirer of the 28-year-old who had previously been linked with Roma and Napoli.



Herrera won’t extend his expiring contract with the Portuguese club and according to the Italian paper Porto want € 20 million for the talented midfielder.



Inter, for now, can only sign the player on loan with option to buy but the sale of one of their midfielders could help the Nerazzurri to seal a permanent transfer.



The likes of Bakayoko, Vidal, Kovacic and Barella are also being monitored by the Serie A giants.

