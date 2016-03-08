Inter eye Napoli midfielder for the summer: possible counterparts
13 November at 21:30
Inter are looking for ways to satisfy their demanding manager, Antonio Conte, who's been pretty clear with the fact that he wants more experienced in the team. With the January window just around the corner, preparations are underway to strengthen the squad ahead.
However, the Nerazzurri are also making some plans for the summer, which will be very important to continue their quest to take down Juventus. According to today's edition of Corriere Dello Sport (via TuttoMercatoWeb.com), Allan is an idea of the San Siro side.
Napoli's president, though, isn't willing to let the Brazilian leave in January. Therefore, Allan has been added to Inter's wish list for the summer, per the report. However, the Nerazzurri won't be able to meet the full request with just money.
As the report continues, they plan to include a counterpart to lower the overall costs of the operation. One of Politano, Vecino and Gagliardini could be sacrificed to make the deal happen. Then again, Napoli need to accept the offer.
For more news, visit our homepage.
However, the Nerazzurri are also making some plans for the summer, which will be very important to continue their quest to take down Juventus. According to today's edition of Corriere Dello Sport (via TuttoMercatoWeb.com), Allan is an idea of the San Siro side.
Napoli's president, though, isn't willing to let the Brazilian leave in January. Therefore, Allan has been added to Inter's wish list for the summer, per the report. However, the Nerazzurri won't be able to meet the full request with just money.
As the report continues, they plan to include a counterpart to lower the overall costs of the operation. One of Politano, Vecino and Gagliardini could be sacrificed to make the deal happen. Then again, Napoli need to accept the offer.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments