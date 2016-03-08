Inter eye remarkable swap with Napoli involving Allan and Vecino

Of course, everything stems from the total appreciation of Inter for Allan, a player that the management has liked for years and for whom there is also the approval of Antonio Conte. However, it's a simple operation and several factors would have to be perfect.

Everything will depend on the valuation of Napoli, as well as that of Inter, since the swap most likely would include an economic adjustment in favour of the Partenopei. For June, it's an idea, but it could take off even sooner.