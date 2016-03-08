Inter eye remarkable swap with Napoli involving Allan and Vecino
23 January at 11:20Inter are not just working on Christian Eriksen for the midfield. In fact, they won't rule out taking other opportunities of Matias Vecino ends up leaving the club. As of now, though, no particular option has taken off for the Uruguayan midfielder.
Meanwhile, Inter have held talks with Napoli in recent hours for Matteo Politano and Fernando Llorente. In addition to that, the idea of swapping Vecino for Allan has also sprung to life, with the potential economic adjustment still to be agreed, as reported by Calciomercato.com.
Of course, everything stems from the total appreciation of Inter for Allan, a player that the management has liked for years and for whom there is also the approval of Antonio Conte. However, it's a simple operation and several factors would have to be perfect.
Everything will depend on the valuation of Napoli, as well as that of Inter, since the swap most likely would include an economic adjustment in favour of the Partenopei. For June, it's an idea, but it could take off even sooner.
