Inter eye signing of two Serie A players to please Conte
07 November at 11:20Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are eyeing signing of two players from the country’s top division in order to satisfy manager Antonio Conte, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 50-year-old was fuming after the Milan-based club suffered a defeat in their recent UEFA Champions League fixture against German Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund with a 3-2 score line despite having a two-goal advantage at the half-time.
Talking after the match, Conte criticised the club’s hierarchy for lack of planning which led to lack of squad depth.
As per the latest report, Inter’s hierarchy are now looking to sign two players from Serie A—Genoa striker Christian Kouamé and Udinese’s midfielder Rodrigo de Paul—in the January transfer window in order to please Conte.
Kouamé has been with Genoa since the summer of 2018 when he joined the club for a fee of €5.25 million from Serie B side Cittadella.
On the other hand, De Paul has been with Udinese since the summer of 2016 when he joined them from Spanish side Valencia for a reported fee of €3 million.
