Inter eye surprise approach for Real’s Jovic

Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are eyeing a surprise move for Real Madrid newly signed striker Luka Jovic, according to Corriere dello Sport.



The Milan-based club are in the market to sign another striker as a backup of Romelu Lukaku and have been linked with AS Roma’s Eden Dzeko.



However, the former Manchester City striker surprisingly extended his stay with the Rome-based club which left Inter with few options.



Therefore, as per the new development, Inter are looking to approach Real to find out about the availability of newly signed Jovic.



The reason is reports in the media in the past few days which suggested that the Los Blancos’ manager Zinedine Zidane is unhappy with the Serbia

international and is even willing to let him go just two months after signing him.



Jovic cost the Spanish giants a whopping €62 million as he became the most expensive striker in the club’s history when he joined them from the German side Eintracht Frankfurt.

