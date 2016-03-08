Inter eye three players for the attack: Ibrahimovic an idea

The first one is Zlatan Ibrahimovic, whose contract with LA Galaxy expires at the end of December. In other words, the big Swede would be available on a free transfer, which is an opportunity that the Nerazzurri could decide to pick up on given his qualities.

The second name is Mario Mandzukic. The Croatian isn't included in the plans of Juventus and will definitely leave the club in January. Man Utd are also interested in the striker, meaning Inter could face tough competition in case they decide to go for it.





Finally, a former player is also on their radar, namely Keita Balde. The latter would gladly return to Milan and the newspaper suggests that he would be available on loan. In any case, the priority remains the midfield, as Gagliardini and Vecino aren't cutting it.