Inter eye three signings in January, major business will depend on Gabigol’s sale
12 November at 15:10Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan’s January business is largely depending on the sale of in-form striker Gabigol, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The report stated that the Milan-based club are looking to sign as many as three players in the January transfer window which will include an arrival of a striker, a full-back and a midfielder.
Full-back and a striker is likely to arrive at the San Siro on loan whereas midfielder’s permanent signing is depending on the amount of money generated from the sale of Gabigol.
The Brazil international has been linked with a permanent move to Flamengo—where he is currently on a season-long loan till the end of December—in January.
Inter have been linked with number of targets in the midfield in the recent past which include English Premier League outfit Manchester United’s Nemanja Matic and Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona’s Arturo Vidal.
