Inter are desperate to sign one more midfielder after Radja Nainggolan. The former Roma star is the Nerazzurri top summer signings for now but Luciano Spalletti wants another midfield star to arrive at the Meazza.There are several players that Inter DS Piero Ausilio has been negotiating since a few weeks. One of them is Cagliari’s Nicolò Barella who has a € 35 million price-tag, at least.Tottenham’s Moussa Dembélé has been monitored for several months but, for now, there is no agreement with the player nor with Tottenham with the Spurs who want € 30 million to sell the Belgian.The Turin-based paper claims Inter’s possible alternative to Dembélé is Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko who had a disappointing debut season at the Stamford Bridge.Arturo Vidal is also an idea for Inter as the contract of the Chile International expires in 2019.​Meantime Inter are trying to sell Joao Mario (interests of Wolves and Betis) with Vecino, Gagliarini and Borja Valero who are also available on the market for the right offer.