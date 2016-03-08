Inter eye Vidal as Cancelo replacement
15 June at 10:10Serie A giants Inter Milan are looking to sign Aleix Vidal in an attempt to replace Joao Cancelo this sumer.
Vidal joined Barcelona from Sevilla in the summer of 2016 and hasn't exactly made too much of an impact at the club. The 28-year-old made 15 appearances in the La Liga for the club this past season, scoring once and assisting once.
Gazzetta dello Sport say that Inter see Vidal as the ideal replacement for Cancelo, who they failed to sign on a permanent basis from Valencia this summer.
Vidal's injury problems are behind him and Inter will offer an initial loan deal, but will include a permanent deal fee of about 10 million euros and will sign him next summer. Rivals Roma too have been linked with Vidal over the last few months.
For the latest transfer news and updates, click here
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments