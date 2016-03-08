Inter eye Vidal in January, Barca unwilling to sell

Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are interested in making a move for Spanish La Liga outfit FC Barcelona’s veteran midfielder Arturo Vidal in the upcoming transfer window, as perThe Milan-based club have been in the market to bring reinforcement in the midfield department and it is believed that they have identified a number of targets.The first and primary target for manager Antonio Conte is Barca’s Vidal who he has already worked during his time at Juventus.It is believe that Vidal himself is looking for an exit from the Catalan-based club due to lack of playing time under his best.However, the latest report suggest that Barca are not willing to let the former Bayern Munich midfielder leave the club in January.The report stated that the reason Barca are unwilling to let go the midfielder is because of an imminent departure of another midfielder—Ivan Rakitic.Therefore, Inter have also identified Vidal’s alternative who is English Premier League Manchester United’s Nemanja Matic.