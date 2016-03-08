Inter, eyes on Giroud for January: the details

In addition to a midfielder, Inter are also looking for an alternative to Lukaku ahead of the January transfer window. After receiving the no of Edin Dzeko, the Nerazzurri have set their sights on Chelsea' Olivier Giroud, as Tuttosport reports ( via Calciomercato.com ).

The 33-year-old was the top goalscorer in last season's Europa League, but his contract with the Blues expires next summer. Furthermore, he is finding little space as a starter under the management of Frank Lampard, who took over from Maurizio Sarri ahead of the season.

The Frenchman arrived at Chelsea in the January window of 2018, after Conte failed to bring in Dzeko to the Stamford Bridge side. In other words, history could repeat itself for the Italian manager.

In case this track doesn't pan out, then another alternative for the San Siro side is Kevin Lasagna, who has performed really well over the past few seasons with Udinese, even earning a call to the national team.