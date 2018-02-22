Inter eying Atalanta duo

Spalletti is focused on Inter gaining access to the Champions League in the next two games against Sassuolo and Lazio while juggling planning for the future, which will shape in full cooperation with the sporting director Piero Ausilio. Asamoah, De Vrij and Lautaro Martinez are already guaranteed for next season with the club looking to Bergamo for other possible additions.



Spalletti and Ausilio both like Atalanta’s Musa Barrow and Josip Ilicic very much. Inter’s attacking unit will certainly need improvement ahead of next season and even more so if they make the Champions League. Eder and Candreva could be headed out the door and if clubs come for Perisic no one will reject them with vehemence as in the past.



Ilicic – The 30-year-old Slovenian is much more of a finished product than the young Barrow. Ilicic is a player worth about 12 goals a season and could link up well with Rafinha.



Barrow -The Gambian has immediately caught the eye of Ausilio but is a young, raw talent (19 years). It’s very likely Barrow will remain at the Atalanta again next year, where he will play with greater continuity, but certainly from the next market there