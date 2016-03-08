Inter face competition from Ligue 1 for Swiss full-back

According to what has been reported by French outlet Le10Sport, Inter Milan are not the only team interested in signing BSC Young Boys' Swiss full-back Loris Benito.Benito, 27, is now reportedly a target of Ligue 1 club Bordeaux - who look to use the amount of game-time he'd receive as a major play to secure the full-back instead of Inter.Lazio have also been reportedly in the running for Benito, as the club look to add talented full-backs from either flank to their roster.

