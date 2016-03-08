Inter face competition from Manchester United for La Liga defender Vrsaljko
18 June at 21:50The World Cup is well under way now and reports from the Spanish press revealed that Jose Mourinho was in attendance of Croatia’s 2-0 win against Nigeria.
There are a number of players that Mourinho may have been watching, include Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic. However, the latest reports suggest that he may have been watching Atletico Madrid full-back Sime Vrsaljko as well.
Vrsaljko, 26, is a right-back by trade, yet can also star at left-back and right-midfield; his versatility an indicator of why he is wanted by two top clubs. With a contract expiring in 2022, the full-back is not likely to come cheap for either club and therefore Manchester United could perhaps be considered favourites.
Atletico will be in no hurry to offload Vrsaljko and will potentially see Mourinho’s attendance as a way to drive up the defender’s price-tag. He played 21 times for Atletico in the 17/18 La Liga season and picked up an average of 2.3 tackles, 1.7 interceptions and 5 clearances per game.
For more transfer news and features, click here.
Go to comments